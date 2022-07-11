Cameron Diaz claims she might have accidentally been a drug mule

Cameron Diaz claims she might have been a “drug mule” during her early days as a model.

The actor recalled the start of her career when she was modelling in Paris, in an interview on the Second Life podcast.

Of her first job, she said: “I couldn’t book a job to save my life. I got like one job, but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.

“It was before TSA [Transportation Security Administration] or anything like that. It was like early ’90s. They gave me a suitcase that was locked that had my ‘costumes’ in it — quote, unquote.”

Diaz then said she was asked to open the suitcase by officials in Morocco, who reportedly asked her whether the suitcase belonged to her and whether it could be opened.

“All of the calculations in my head went running back, like ‘what the fuck is in this suitcase?'” Diaz added. “I’m this blond-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the ’90s, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down, and this is really unsafe.”

Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement soon to star in a new Netflix comedy alongside Jamie Foxx.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Diaz wrote: “@IAMJAMIEFOXX only you could get me back in action!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

Back In Action is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien (Bad Neighbours). Production is expected to start later this year.