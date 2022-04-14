Cannes Film Festival 2022 line-up announced

The line-up for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival has been announced, including new films from directors David Cronenberg and Claire Denis.
Set to take place between May 17-28, this year’s Cannes Film Festival marks the 75th edition of the event. The line-up was announced today (April 14) by festival director Thierry Fremaux and exiting president Pierre Lescure.
Cronenberg will debut his new horror film Crimes Of The Future, starring Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. It takes place in the not-so-distant future where humankind has evolved and is “learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings”.
Other films in the running for the festival’s top prize include new outings from filmmakers Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt, Arnaud Desplechin, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, James Gray and Hirokazu Kore-eda.
Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic were previously announced for the festival, although they’ll be played out of competition. George Miller’s first film since Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Three Thousand Years Of Longing, will also make its debut.
At last year’s festival, Julia Ducournau’s body-horror film Titane was awarded the Palme d’Or prize. Other awards included Best Screenplay for Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamusa Oe for Drive My Car, which went on to win Best International Film at the Oscars.
You can check out the list of films competing for the Palme d’Or prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival below.
Holy Spider – Ali Abbasi
Les Amandiers – Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Crimes Of The Future – David Cronenberg
The Stars At Noon – Claire Denis
Frere et Soeur – Arnaud Desplechin
Tori and Lokita – Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Close – Lukas Dhont
Armageddon Time – James Gray
Broker – Hirokazu Kore-eda
Nostalgia – Mario Martone
R.M.N. – Cristian Mungiu
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Ostlund
Decisions To Leave – Park Chan-Wook
Showing Up – Kelly Reichardt
Leila’s Brothers – Saeed Roustavi
Boy From Heaven – Tarik Saleh
Tchaikovsky’s Wife – Kirill Serebrennikov
Hi-Han (Eo) – Jerzy Skolimowski