Cannes Film Festival will not go ahead this year “in original form”

The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed the 2020 edition will not take place “in its original form”. The festival was due to take place from May 12 – 24, and was potentially going to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival had previously announced the original May dates would not be possible, but that there was a potential postponement looking at late June and early July.

Following the news that France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, extended the nationwide lockdown until May 11 and forbid any festivals or large gatherings until mid July, the festival released a new statement.

“Following the French President’s statement, on Monday, April 13th, we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option,” they began.

“It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form.”

The statement went on to stress the importance of the festival for the global film industry, and said they were currently having discussions with film professionals around the world about a potential solution.

“Each and everyone knows that many uncertainties are still reigning over the international health situation. We hope to be able to communicate promptly regarding the shapes that this Cannes 2020 will take,” they said.

Since the health crisis has begun, the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, usually the hub of the film festival, has been sheltering homeless people with beds, showers and communal living areas.