‘Captain America 4’ is on the way from ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ team

The next instalment of the Captain America film series is on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team working on the fourth instalment in the Marvel series is the same one behind the Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

The publication reports that series creator Malcom Spellman will co-write the next Captain America film alongside Dalan Musson.

Advertisement

Whilst no director or casting has yet been confirmed for the project, Anthony Mackie – who plays Sam Wilson/Falcon in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier seems certain to play Captain America following the events of the season finale (spoilers ahead).

Earlier this year, reports stated that Chris Evans was in negotiations to reprise his role as Steve Rogers / Captain America in a new Marvel project – despite the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame.

Later, Marvel boss Kevin Feige responded to the rumours, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I rarely answer no to anything any more because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

Evans took to Twitter soon after the news was first announced, simply writing: “News to me” accompanying the tweet with a shrugging emoji.

Speculation around Evans’ return began after he had previously suggested his time as the character was finished after Endgame, in which he passed on his shield to Mackie.

Advertisement

Recapping the season finale of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, NME said: “We’ve all been waiting for one thing – the moment when the new Captain America finally gets his first hero pose.

“Luckily, it happens within the episode’s first five minutes, with Sam lobbing his shield through a skyscraper window, flying in on his newly painted wings, and rolling into shot as the classic Captain America theme plays. His new suit is half super-outfit, half stunt-biker jacket, and the red googles look slightly goofy, but there’s no denying that this is about as big a moment as the MCU has ever had on the small screen – the official crowning of Marvel’s new frontman.”