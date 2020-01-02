‘Captain America’ actress charged with murdering her mother

Captain America actress Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 38-year-old actress was arrested on Tuesday (December 31) after being accused of stabbing her mother to death in Olathe, Kansas. She was jailed on $500,000 bond.

Best known for her role as Stark Girl in Captain America: The First Avenger, Fitzgerald also worked as an assistant to Captain America director Joe Johnson.

“Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” she said of the Marvel movie, speaking to Comic Book Movie in 2011.

She also worked on lower-budget movies such as 2014’s The Lawful Truth and 2017’s The Creeps.

According to the Kansas City Star, the actress’ mother, 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald, was in the middle of packing to move back to Kansas City when she was found dead inside her Johnson County home on December 20.

