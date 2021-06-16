Cardi B previews her character in ‘Fast & Furious 9’: “Leysa’s such a badass”

Cardi B has previewed the character she plays in the forthcoming new Fast & Furious film, F9.

The latest instalment in the long-running action film series is set for release in the UK on June 24 and in the US a day later.

Cardi stars alongside the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris in F9, with the rapper playing the character Leysa.

Appearing in a new featurette video this week promoting the release of F9, Cardi is seen in the clip filming scenes for the new movie before explaining how Vin Diesel initially reached out to her to star in the new film.

“Vin Diesel reached out and he was talking about a role,” she recalled in the clip, which you can watch below. “I’m like, ‘It’s freakin Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane!’”

Speaking about her character Leysa, Cardi added: “I love the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman. She’s just that bitch… Leysa’s such a badass.”

In a tweet yesterday (June 15) the rapper said that she was excited to finally see F9.

“I can’t wait to watch Fast and Furious 9. I haven’t seen my scenes yet!” Cardi wrote. “That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.

“I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME?”

Last month Cardi showcased her Reebok footwear collection, Mommy & Me.