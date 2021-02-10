Cardi B‘s character in Fast & Furious 9 has been revealed in a new Super Bowl advert.

The rapper was first confirmed to be involved with the forthcoming film in 2019.

The franchise’s star Vin Diesel broke the news when he posted an Instagram video of himself with the rapper on set in the United Kingdom.

“I know I’m exhausted, we gave every single thing we could for this movie, we put it all on the table, put it all out there,” he says to the camera. Cardi agreed: “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gon’ front, this gonna be the best one.”

In the trailer, Cardi’s mysterious character is confirmed as being Leysa, “a woman with a connection to Dom’s past”.

Watch the new trailer below.

Fast & Furious 9 will finally land in theatres May 2020, following a few delays. It will be directed by Justin Lin, who has helmed several previous instalments of the franchise.

The last film in the Fast & Furious franchise was the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, which arrived August 2019. Fast & Furious 8, also known as The Fate Of The Furious, was released in 2017.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most.

“His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”



Cardi B also shared new music this month in the form of hit single ‘Up’. Reviewing the song, NME wrote: “‘Up’ is refreshing to hear after ‘WAP’. As Cardi B steps away from the usual highly sampled production and focuses more on lyricism, this track makes you want to attack whatever 2021 has for us head-on, like the main character of our own action film.”