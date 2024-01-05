Carey Mulligan’s confused response to Taylor Swift question goes viral

Carey Mulligan’s confused response to Taylor Swift-themed question has gone viral on X/Twitter.

During The Hollywood Reporter’s latest actress roundtable, which featured fellow actors Margot Robbie, Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Greta Lee, and Annette Bening, the Maestro star, was asked: “If you were a Taylor Swift era, which era would you be?”

“What does that mean?” Mulligan replied, to which Stone joked that the Promising Young Woman actor had “never heard of [Swift]”.

Advertisement

Snippets of the interview are now doing the rounds on social media, with Mulligan’s endearing attitude towards the topic winning over fans.

Reacting to the exchange, freelance pop culture writer Matt Jacobs wrote on X: “Okay, give Carey Mulligan every award.”

Okay, give Carey Mulligan every award pic.twitter.com/RQIkgHgoZ3 — Matt Jacobs (@majacobs) January 4, 2024

Several other X users replied to Jacobs’ post with additional snippets from the interview, in which Mulligan asked if an “era” referred to an album, before making it clear that she is most definitely a fan of Swift’s.

“I’d be Folklore. My husband [Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons] sings on Folklore. And it’s lovely. ‘Cowboy Like Me,’” the two-time Oscar-nominated actor said of Swift’s 2020 studio album.

Mulligan’s latest film sees her star opposite Bradley Cooper in Maestro, his latest biopic about the composer Leonard Bernstein – which is now streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Starring as Bernstein’s wife and actor Felicia Montealegre, Mulligan is expected to receive a Best Actress nomination at the 2024 Oscars. She has already been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 2024 Golden Globes, which broadcasts live on Sunday, January 14.

In a three-star review of Maestro, NME wrote: “Like A Star Is Born, Maestro peters out after an astonishing first act that frontloads all of Cooper’s directing tricks… As a portrait of Bernstein himself, the film offers compelling yet frustratingly brief observations of a man whose life didn’t always align with his profession.

“True to its word, this is a film that doesn’t seek to explain Bernstein or his most complicated relationship. Instead, it keeps the viewer at arm’s length, leaving us with a glossy biopic of a man who remains an enigma until the very end.”