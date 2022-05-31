No Time To Die director Cary Fukunaga has been accused of inappropriate workplace behaviour and “abuse of power” on multiple sets.

In a report on Rolling Stone, anonymous sources from the production of Apple TV+ series Masters Of The Air, directed by Fukunaga, claim he was involved in an “absolute, clear-cut abuse of power” while working with young women.

It also claims the director used his sets as an opportunity to pursue sexual relationships with female cast and crew members.

Advertisement

Fukunaga has denied the claims, with his attorney Michael Plonsker issuing a statement which reads: “There is nothing salacious about pursuing friendships or consensual romantic relationships with women.”

He added that “no one ever – not once – voiced such sentiments to” him, and “he creates a work environment that is creative, collaborative and welcoming to all.”

NME has reached out to Fukunaga’s representatives for further comment.

Earlier this month, 23-year-old actress Rachel Vinberg posted on social media numerous pictures with Fukunaga, who she met when she was 18. In the posts, she claimed Fukunaga is a “groomer” who “traumatises” women.

“I spent years of being scared of him,” Vinberg wrote on Instagram Stories. “Man’s a groomer and has been doing this shit for years. Beware, women.”

Advertisement

In response to Vinberg’s claims, lawyer Plonsker states Fukunaga “had a very brief and consensual relationship with [Vinberg] that has ended. Ms. Vinberg is clearly not happy with Mr. Fukunaga, but as everyone knows, relationships end all of the time and many times one person (or both) are unhappy”. He also denies that he “groomed” Vinberg.

Following Vinberg’s post, twin sister actresses Cailin Loesch and Hannah Loesch shared a blog post (May 5), alleging the director engaged in a relationship with them both while filming Netflix series Maniac.

“We were not raped, fired from a job, or made to do anything physical against our will,” the post reads. “So why does it sting so bad now to see this man, the one who we willingly walked away from, propped up as the honourable creator who brought a much-needed ‘feminist twist’ to an iconic film franchise?

“We are in the driver’s seat of our own lives. We flirted back. We welcomed him into our family’s home, and when it came to be too much, we walked away through unlocked doors. Was it all our fault? Or is the influence of a powerful man, much older and supposedly wiser, enough to take at least part of the blame off our shoulders?”

Through his attorney, Fukunaga refuted claims that he had asked the Loesch sisters to participate in a threesome, as their post suggested.

In October last year, actress Raeden Greer claimed she was fired from True Detective after refusing to shoot a nude scene which wasn’t in her contract. She was cast to play an exotic dancer.

Recalling her exchange with Fukunaga, Greer said: “He was trying different things to convince me that it’s not a big deal. It [was going to be very tasteful, or it’s just gonna be really insignificant in the background.

“I was like, ‘Well, if it’s so insignificant, why is he so insistent that I have to do this?’ It was just on and on and on with no budging.”