Catherine Zeta-Jones: “I had the chops to be a female Bond”

Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she would have been keen to play a female Bond.

The actor called the role “the one that got away” since the franchise’s producers have since said that the next actor to play James Bond would be a man.

“I had the chops to be a female Bond,” Zeta-Jones said in a new interview with The Telegraph.

Advertisement

“For many years I was Bond material. Actually, I used to dream of being a female spy when I was a kid – if I didn’t make it as an actress.”

She added: “Then, later, I had big aspirations [to do both]. And this was before there was even a female Doctor Who.”