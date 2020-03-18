‘Cats’ fans are demanding the release of the ‘Butthole Cut’

Last December’s musical misfire Cats has been released online early, and fans are campaigning for a specific cut to be released.

When the film first premiered, viewers criticised the film’s visual effects – which showed the feline characters to have human hands, and unrealistic fur. It prompted an updated version to arrive in cinemas only days later, with improved CGI.

Since then, a first-person account has surfaced sharing news of another cut that might have been shelved, prompting optimistic hopes it could resurface.

Twitter user Jack Waz outlined the story that prompted the hashtag #ReleasetheButtholeCut. “A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in Cats,” Waz begins. “His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats.”

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

Following his story, the hashtag started trending. Another added a tongue and cheek comment: “@ Universal Pictures if you #ReleaseTheButtholeCut then people are gonna stay at home to watch it instead of going out and spreading the coronavirus. the survival of humanity is in your hands.”

@ Universal Pictures if you #ReleaseTheButtholeCut then people are gonna stay at home to watch it instead of going out and spreading the coronavirus. the survival of humanity is in your hands. — Brian is staying at home (@brianNpikachu) March 18, 2020

Knives Out director Rian Johnson joined the chorus as well, urging fans to do the right thing. “#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now,” Johnson said.

#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now https://t.co/BhaROTRqLM — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 18, 2020

Other support came from Seth Rogen, who last night watched the film for the first time while high – providing a running commentary on Twitter.

Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!! https://t.co/C2VgPqSv1L — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Cats was released last December to mostly negative reviews. NME’s Nick Reilly gave the film three stars, saying,”Cats is far from the cinematic car crash everyone predicted.”

The film is available to stream now.