‘Cats’ to be updated with “improved visual effects,” says Universal

Universal have notified thousands of cinemas that they will be receiving an updated version of Cats with “some improved visual effects.”

Released on Friday (December 20), Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original musical hasn’t fared well with critics. One went as far as to call it “a mesmerisingly ugly fiasco that makes you feel like your brain is being eaten by a parasite.”

According to a copy of a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that was sent out on the same day the movie was released, the studio is asking that cinemas replace the current print of Cats as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Reported to be done at the request of Hooper himself, the move is unheard of for a finished title already in release, according to cinema operators and Hollywood studio executives.

Earlier this month, Hooper revealed that the controversial new live-action film had to be largely remade after the hugely critical reaction its first trailer received.

Upon its release back in July, the first Cats trailer was met with outrage and confusion across the internet.

Hooper has admitted that he barely finished the CGI-heavy Cats in time for its December 16 world premiere in New York. It is said he subsequently wanted to make more tweaks to certain effects.

The updated movie will be available to download today (December 22) via a satellite server, while cinemas who don’t have access to the server will receive a hard drive by Tuesday (December 24), as per Universal’s memo.

Advertisement

Universal’s note also states that the changes do not affect the movie’s running time.

Cats stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Sir Ian McKellen and Jason Derulo, who has responded to the negative reception the movie has received from critics ahead of its release in cinemas.