Cats has won the most Golden Raspberry Awards – also known as the Razzies – which honour the worst films of the year.

The lack-lustre film received the awards on Monday (March 16) following the cancellation of the ceremony as the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues.

The film, which was panned by critics upon its release last year, won six awards in total including worst picture, supporting actor (for James Corden), supporting actress (for Rebel Wilson) and worst screenplay. It also saw Tom Hooper being awarded a worst director gong.

Last year, Hooper revealed that a hugely critical response to the film’s first trailer made him and his team go back to the drawing board and largely remake the film. In a three-star review, NME said that Cats “stops short of disaster”, but admitted that the film still had its faults.

Announcing the awards – dubbed ‘The Lock Down Edition’ – organisers of The Razzies said: “This past weekend the Razzies had planned a really humongous show – complete with an opening parody number, sketches, ‘Celebrity Presenters’ and the Whole Balla Wax — eventually to be beamed out to the entire world.

“But due to unforeseen circumstances — otherwise known as the coronavirus — we are instead bringing the public a bit more intimate video, suitable for viewing by any audience currently in lock-down mode.”

You can watch the awards here:

Meanwhile, Rambo: Last Blood also won multiple awards on the night, including ones for “worst remake, rip off or sequel” as well as “worst reckless disregard for human life.”

In the one positive award of the evening, Eddie Murphy won the Razzie Redeemer award for his performance in Dolemite is My Name.

In a three star review of the film, NME wrote: “Eddie Murphy is well and truly back, in a role that lets him fashion dynamite out of thin air, giving an everyman the tools to conquer the world.

“His Rudy Ray Moore, the man behind the Dolemite character, is a performer through and through (stand-up, dancing, telling fortunes). Whatever it takes, he’ll do it.”