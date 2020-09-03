Chadwick Boseman hadn’t told anyone at Marvel or Disney about his cancer diagnosis before his death, with the intention of still filming Black Panther 2.

The beloved actor, who passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43 last week, kept his diagnosis private from studio executives and even his fellow actors and collaborators as he intended on shooting the marvel sequel. Boseman played T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, in the 2016 film.

Film finance attorney Schuyler Moore told The Hollywood Reporter how Marvel had no reason to require a medical examination, explaining how and why Boseman was able to keep his illness private.

“Big studios don’t often [get] completion bonds,” Moore explained. “They are more prevalent in the indie filmmaking world. Sometimes, the big studios will look to insure for a particular actor, but they usually have a particular reason for doing so. Otherwise, studios will just shoulder the risk [of sickness or death].”

Chadwick Boseman only told a number of non-family members about his diagnosis, including his producing partner Logan Coles, his agent Michael Greene, his trainer Addison Henderson and filmmaker Brian Helgeland, who directed the actor in 42.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared a moving tribute upon news of the actor’s death, explaining how he was entirely unaware of Boseman’s illness. “I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see,” he wrote.

“It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take.”