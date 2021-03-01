Chadwick Boseman’s wife accepts his Golden Globe in emotional speech

Chadwick Boseman’s wife tearfully accepted the late actor’s Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at last night’s (February 28) virtual ceremony.

The Black Panther star passed away last year from colon cancer aged 43, leading to a flood of tributes from fans and stars alike.

His final performance in Netflix‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was recognised posthumously at this year’s Golden Globes, with his wife Taylor Simone Ledward giving an emotional acceptance speech.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” she began, before going on to thank various people around her late husband.

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/uz20f1kPHi — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she continued.

“I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you [Hollywood Foreign Press Association], for this opportunity to do exactly that. And, honey, you keep ’em coming. Thank you.”

The ceremony took place remotely this year due to the pandemic, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presenting bi-costally.

Nomadland, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Soul took the most film awards of the night, with two each, while The Crown was the big winner in the TV categories.

Other big acting winners alongside Boseman included Andra Day in the Best Actress equivalent for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, while the Best Actress and Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy categories were won by Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot and Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, respectively. The supporting Actor and Actress winners were Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah and Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian.

Chloé Zhao also made history with her Best Director win for Nomadland, making her only the second woman to win the category.