Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa won’t be recast, says MCU boss

Chadwick Boseman‘s Black Panther character T’Challa will not be recast, Marvel has confirmed.

The major studio’s VP of Development Nate Moore has dispelled rumours surrounding the future of Boseman’s character after the actor passed away last year.

“I’m being quite honest,” Moore said on The Ringer-verse Podcast, “you will not see T’Challa in the MCU.”

Advertisement

Moore went on to say that he had discussed potential decisions with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, but the pair had decided they “couldn’t do it”.

“We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character,” he went on. “Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen…is tied to Chadwick’s performance.

“The challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T’Challa.”

They added that the intention of the new film without T’Challa and Boseman would be to bring “…a level of, I think, catharsis in people coming back to this universe without [Boseman]…because [Boseman] and the universe are one in the same.”

Meanwhile, recent Netflix star-studded western The Harder They Fall has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Advertisement

“Our favourite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman,” tweeted Netflix’s Strong Black Lead account referring to a key set piece in the film.

Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors all co-star in the film, which premiered on the streaming platform earlier this month.