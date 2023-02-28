Chance The Rapper shares heartwarming plane encounter with Martin Short

Chance The Rapper has shared a heartwarming encounter he had with Martin Short on a plane.

The ‘YAH Know’ artist was left in a difficult position when he was travelling with his daughter over the weekend. And, it was Martin Short who came to their aid – unexpectedly.

Chance and his daughter, Kensli, were not ticketed to sit together on the plane they were catching. However, the Only Murders In The Building actor was able to help them with that and offered to give up his own seat so the seven-year-old and her father could fly together. And, the story hasn’t gone unnoticed by Hollywood after Chance made the story public.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening (February 26), the ‘Hot Shower’ rapper gave a shout out to the actor for his kindness. Chance tweeted: “So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.

“We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST [sic].”

The tweet containing the story has been liked over 350,000 times since Chance posted it. However, it seems that Short’s small act of kindness hasn’t gone unnoticed in Hollywood.

A number of famous faces from both the screen and music shared their delight at Chance’s run-in with the Jack Frost actor. Patton Oswalt retweeted the story with a slew of heart emojis, while Lil Rel Howery added that it was “dope” to hear about Short being such a good person.