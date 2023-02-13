Channing Tatum on embarrassing meeting with Matt Damon

Channing Tatum has recalled his embarrassment when meeting Matt Damon for the first time.

The Magic Mike actor revealed he had asked Damon one question he “still thinks about today” in an interview with People.

“I’m such a fan, and still am,” Tatum recalled. “I sat down next to him, and I was like, ‘Hey man. Where are you from?’ – and I was like, ‘I just asked Matt Damon where he’s from.’

“Everyone on the planet knows where Matt Damon is from, and he obviously knows that I know where Matt Damon is from, and I almost didn’t recover.”

Tatum add of the awkward interaction: “I don’t think I said anything for the next maybe two hours or so, and I still think about it today. Every once in a while, I’ll just have a cold sweat and feel like, ‘I can’t believe….’”

The actor went on to say that Damon reassured him after the incident. “He knew I was freaking out and just didn’t even acknowledge it. Because he’s such a personable guy,” Tatum said.