Charlie Kaufman’s new film ‘I’m Thinking Of Ending Things’ arrives on Netflix this September

It's an adaptation of Iain Reid's novel

By Charlotte Krol
Jessie Buckley attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, a new film by Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind writer Charlie Kaufman, lands on Netflix this year.

The film is an adaptation of the 2016 Iain Reid novel of the same name. As per Netflix’s description, the movie is “an exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit”.

Charlie Kaufman delivers his speech after receiving the Festival President’s Award at the closing ceremony of the 51st Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on July 9, 2016 in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. CREDIT: Matej Divizna/Getty Images

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis and will premiere on September 4, 2020.

The synopsis reads: “On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues.”

Buckley (Wild Rose) portrays the girlfriend, Plemons (Black Mirror) is Jake, and Toni Collette (Hereditary) and David Thewlis (Harry Potter) play Jake’s parents.

As Slashfilm writer Chris Evangelista notes: “Based on Netflix’s description above – ‘an exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit’ – it sounds like Kaufman has changed the story up a bit. Because not once while reading the book did I stop and think, ‘Wow, this is an exploration of regret and the fragility of the human spirit!’

“The book is also very internalised – told almost entirely from the unnamed girlfriend’s point of view – so there’s bound to be changes to make it more cinematic.”

In other news, John Malkovich, the star of Kaufman’s Being John Malkovich, revealed recently that he originally didn’t want to be subject of the 1999 classic.

