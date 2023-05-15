Charlize Theron says she’ll “fuck anybody up” who opposes drag queens

Charlize Theron has shown her support for drag queens, saying she’ll “fuck anybody up” who opposes them.

Last week, the actor participated in a Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon and publicly rebuked “incredibly stupid” anti-drag bills which have been proposed in US states like Arizona, Kentucky and Montana.

Speaking during the telethon, which also featured actors Elizabeth Banks, Jesse Eisenberg and Sarah Silverman, Theron said: “We love you, queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you. I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.

“There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen. Because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person.”

new! ✨ charlize theron during her participation today (07), in the program "drag isn't dangerous". pic.twitter.com/VsxGme5VQv — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) May 7, 2023

She added: “Please support all the great organisations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!”

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick recently protested against the proposed anti-drag bills on TikTok, where they performed a dance to Taylor Swift track ‘Karma’ in matching shirts emblazoned with the slogan, “drag is an art and drag is a right”.

In the caption, Bacon wrote: “#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help.”

Tennessee became the first US state to explicitly ban “adult cabaret performances” in public spaces in March, which has prompted a wave of similar anti-drag bills across the country.

Last month, Lizzo brought out drag performers on-stage in Knoxville, Tennessee to protest the ban, including stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race.