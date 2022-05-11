Charlize Theron shares first photos of her Marvel debut

Charlize Theron has shared an official first-look at her Marvel Cinematic Universe character.

The actor made her debut in the MCU as Clea in a mid-credits scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Six days after the film opened in cinemas, Theron took to Instagram to share photos of herself in character alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Advertisement

Take a look at the photos here:

Theron’s casting had been kept under wraps as she is playing Clea, a major love interest for Strange from the comic books.

Clea first appeared in Strange Tales #126. She is the daughter of Prince Orini, who is the heir to the Dark Dimension, and Dormammu’s sister, Umar.

She met Strange when he first went to battle Dormammu in the Dark Dimension when he was trying to conquer Earth, where Clea teamed up with Strange to save the planet and ended up moving to Earth with him.

The Dormammu narrative was cut short in the Marvel films as Strange defeated the villain in the first film. However, Clea’s powers allow her to teleport to multiple locations and dimensions, suggesting more multiverse activity in the forthcoming films.

Advertisement

In a three-star review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, NME wrote: “There’s a thin line between fan-service and… Space Jam 2.

“Though Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a franchise eating itself, it’s a meta-meal that that’s mostly fun, scary, visually bombastic and mad.”