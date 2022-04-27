Check out new Wordle game for film fans, Moviedle

A new Wordle game for film fans has just been released – check out Moviedle below.

A new spin on the hit guessing game was launched at the end of March, giving film fans the chance to guess a movie by watching a one-second clip.

The first step sees several scenes compressed into one second, with this smash cut slowed down with each step you skip past.

The game works similarly to the music guessing game Heardle, testing users’ music knowledge by playing one second at a time of a song until guessed correctly.

Moviedle is a different guessing game to Framed, another film guessing game which shows stills from movies instead, showing less obscure ones as the guesses go on.

for those finding today's selection too challenging, yesterday we were told it was too easy… pic.twitter.com/KkURKCdKwu — moviedle (@moviedle) April 20, 2022

Wordle inspired the wave of guessing games when it launched earlier this year, created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games.

Other variations include Worldle, which shows a country and asks users to guess which one it is without naming it, and Poetl, which shows the silhouette of NBA players for basketball fans to guess.

Meanwhile, The New York Times recently confirmed the best opening word to use while playing Wordle.

Explaining their work, New York Times said: “WordleBot solves the 2,309 possible Wordles using the fewest number of guesses when it starts with ‘Crane’ in normal mode and ‘Dealt’ in hard mode”, a version of Wordle where “any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses. “