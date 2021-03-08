Check out the huge tracklist for the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ score

The ‘Snyder cut’ of Justice League finally arrives this month, and the huge tracklisting has been revealed for its original score.

The new film, titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, sees through the director’s original vision for the 2017 movie. The cut was recently confirmed after a long fan-led campaign, and will come to streaming service HBO Max this month.

Snyder was originally working on the DC film but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

Advertisement

Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, was commissioned by Snyder for the score, and has now shared details of the four-hour, 54-track piece.

“54 tracks. 4 hours. 1 score,” Holkenborg wrote on Twitter to announce the score, along with the hashtag: #UsUnited. As with the film, it will come out on March 18.

See the artwork and tracklisting for the score, which features 52 originals from Holkenborg bookended by tracks from Rose Betts and Allison Crowe, below. A vinyl release is touted to follow in the near future.

1. ‘Song to the Siren” – Rose Betts’

2. ‘A Hunter Gathers’

3. ‘Migratory’

4. ‘Things Fall Apart’

5. ‘Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast’

6. ‘World Ending Fire’

7. ‘Middle Mass’

8. ‘Long Division’

9. ‘No Paradise, No Fall’

10. ‘The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep’

11. ‘As Above, So Below’

12. ‘No Dog, No Master’

13. ‘Take This Kingdom by Force’

14. ‘A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You’

15. ‘Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human’

16. ‘The Path Chooses You’

17. ‘Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water’

18. ‘The Provenance of Something Gathered’

19. ‘We Do This Together’

20. ‘The Will to Power’

21. ‘Smoke Become Fire’

22. ‘I Teach You, the Overman’

23. ‘A Glimmer at the Door of the Living’

24. ‘How We Achieve Ourselves’

25. ‘The Sun Forever Rising’

26. ‘Underworld’

27. ‘Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours’

28. ‘Beyond Good and Evil’

29. ‘Monument Builder’

30. ‘Monument Destroyer’

31. ‘Urgrund’

32. ‘So Begins the End’

33. ‘The House of Belonging’

34. ‘Earthling’

35. ‘Flight Is Our Nature’

36. Indivisible’

37. ‘And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1’

38. ‘And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2’

39. ‘Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable’

40. ‘At the Speed of Force’

41. ‘My Broken Boy’

42. ‘That Terrible Strength’

43. ‘An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change’

44. ‘We Slay Ourselves’

45. ‘Your Own House Turned to Ashes’

46. ‘All of You Undisturbed Cities’

47. ‘The Art of Preserving Fire’

48. ‘The Crew at Warpower’

49. ‘The Foundation Theme’

50. ‘Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See’

51. ‘Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen’

52. ‘Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened’

53. ‘Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now’

54. ‘Hallelujah’ – Allison Crowe

Advertisement

This week, it was revealed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to be split up into six chapters.

After initial reports that it would take the form of a four-part miniseries, Snyder confirmed earlier this year it will instead be a four-hour movie, and the six parts of the mammoth feature have now been revealed.