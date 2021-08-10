Chet Hanks posts anti-vaxxer rant despite famous parents contracting virus

Chet Hanks has shared a rant against COVID-19 vaccinations, despite his parents contracting the virus.

The actor and musician posted a video on his Instagram account, beginning by claiming that he was in favour of the vaccine before telling his followers “PSYCH” and saying he stood firmly against it.

“I’ve been on the fence about this for awhile, that’s why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should,’ Hanks began.

Advertisement

“It’s really important that we all do this,” he went on. “I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing – PSYCH! Bitch! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherfucking needle!”

Chet went on to call the virus “the motherfucking flu,” and told Americans to “get over it” while addressing those who are high-risk, telling them to “stay inside”.

“Why are we working around ya’ll?” he added. “If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherfucking mask.”

Chet’s parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were among the first high-profile celebrities to contract COVID-19 last March and shared their journey to recovery after being diagnosed.

This March, Wilson took to Instagram to share a post marking one year since her and Hanks’ initial diagnosis.

Advertisement

“One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” Wilson wrote in the Instagram post.

“I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus,” she added. “I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine.”