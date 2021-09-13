Chris Evans shames Donald Trump for hosting boxing match on 9/11

Chris Evans has taken aim at Donald Trump on social media for hosting a boxing match on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Avengers actor took to Twitter to condemn the former US president for hosting a pay-per-view boxing match in Florida, marking 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks against the World Trade Centre.

“On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, a former president of the United States of America will be…..hosting a pay-per-view boxing match in Florida,” Evans wrote.

“Honestly, how, HOW do the people who support him square this?”

The first tweet that Evans quoted defended Trump’s decision, writing: “Some people are upset that on September 11 Trump will be providing colour commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match. Not me.

“I’ll be happy if stays far away from the solemn ceremonies memorialising the tragedy and bravery of that day, so we won’t have to stoop to noticing him.”

Elsewhere, Evans is set to reunite with his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson on a forthcoming romantic action-adventure film called Ghosted.

The film will be directed by Rocketman filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, and the script was written by by Deadpool and Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Evans played Captain America in the Marvel franchise, starring opposite Johansson who played Black Widow.

Next up, Evans will be voicing Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story prequel Lightyear, which is currently filming. The project is due for release via Disney+ in 2022.