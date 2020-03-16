Captain America actor Chris Evans has hit out at Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US President – who has been strongly criticised over his response to the crisis – took part in a press briefing yesterday (March 15) in which he told Americans to “relax”.

“We’re all going to be great – we’re going to be so good,” he also told the nation, though walked off abruptly without taking any questions and left Vice President Mike Pence to preside over the rest of the conference.

The president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question. America wants answers. America wants leadership. America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 15, 2020

Slamming Trump on social media, Evans noted: “The president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question.

Amid the ongoing crisis, in the US New York City has closed all movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres in a bid to tackle the pandemic, while Los Angeles will now shut movie theatres, concert venues and bars.

Big US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have also urged fans to stay at home and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said citizens should avoid “non-essential” contact with others and urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theatres, as well as work from home where possible.