Chris Hemsworth and his family donate $1million to bushfire relief

Chris Hemsworth has announced he and his family will be making a donation of $1million to Australian bushfire relief.

In a social media post today (January 7), the Thor star announced that he and his family would be donating $1million to the fight against bushfires in Australia. “Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated,” he added.

Hemsworth did not specify which organisation(s) he and his family would be donating to, though he did provide fans a list of links to several organisations and charities “who are working flat out to support and relief during this devastating and challenging time”, he wrote.

Advertisement

Hemsworth joins several other celebrities and A-listers who’ve made recent donations to bushfire relief, including Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez.

This comes a few weeks after Hemsworth and his wife, model and actress Elsa Pataky, contributed a workout session to a benefit auction organised by Make It Rain, a two-day music festival in Byron Bay taking place tomorrow and Thursday.

Hemsworth also took to social media last month to debunk a Daily Mail report that “a fleet of water trucks” had arrived at their “new mega-mansion” for their “$1 million garden”. The article was “a complete lie”, Hemsworth wrote on Instagram, clarifying that the water truck that arrived on his property was “purely for drinking water because like everyone in the region who is not connected to town water we have run out of potable water due to the drought”.