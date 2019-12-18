Chris Hemsworth is offering a workout session to one lucky fan, and it’s all for a good cause.

The actor – best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and his wife, the model and actress Elsa Pataky, are auctioning off a one-hour personal training workshop to fundraise for firefighters battling ongoing bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland.

In the auction’s description, the fan will get to spend a “once in a lifetime opportunity to bust out some burpies [sic] with Byron’s most famous locals”. Earlier this year, Hemsworth launched the health and fitness app, Centr, which just came to Android devices earlier this week.

All funds raised from the auction will go to the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades. The highest bid currently stands at $8,000. Bidding ends January 17. Click here for more information.

The auction is part of Make It Rain 2020, a massive bushfire benefit happening on January 8 and 9 at Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel. Other music-related items and experiences under the hammer include a songwriting session with Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning, a Maton SRS808 guitar signed by Powderfinger, and a ‘golden ticket’ and plus-one to all publicly ticketed 2020 shows at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane. Also up for auction are a tennis match with Pat Rafter and a chance to hang out with surf icons Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson.

Make It Rain 2020 will also feature an all-star musical lineup headlined by Fanning and Wolfmother. Other acts set to perform over the two-day benefit include Arc, Jackson Carrol, Monica Frances and Tim Rogers. Hemsworth will also be a guest MC at the charity event.