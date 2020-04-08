Chris Hemsworth told his Extraction co-star fake plot details from Avengers: Endgame to avoid spoilers.

Rudraksch Jaiswal, who stars alongside Hemsworth in the upcoming Netflix drug cartel film, shared the made-up storylines Hemsworth told him when asked for news on the Marvel film.

“When we were shooting in Bangkok, during Christmas 2018, we were shooting the last scene before going for holidays,” Jaiswal said in an interview with Koimoi. “I tried to take out some spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. I asked him how is Thor in it? What will happen with Captain America and Iron Man?

“Will there be a new character? But I was unsuccessful. Chris said, ‘I’m not going to tell you, Roody. You have to watch the film’.”

Once Jaiswal further probed Hemsworth, the Thor actor told him some untrue developments.

“I told him to give me one spoiler and he gave me fake spoilers to confuse me so that I don’t ask him again,” Jaiswal said. “He told me that Spider-Man will turn into Ant-Man. I asked him how is this possible and he said you have to watch the movie for that!”

Chris Hemsworth and Rudraksch Jaiswal’s new film Extraction sees Hemsworth play a black market mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

The official trailer was released yesterday and sees Hemsworth adopting his native Australian accent in the explosive new thriller. Extraction will be released on Netflix on April 24.