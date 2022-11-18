Chris Hemsworth reveals genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s: “It’s my biggest fear”

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Thor actor discovered the likelihood while undertaking a number of genetic tests while working on docuseries Limitless.

Doctors on the show told Hemsworth he carries two copies of a gene closely associated with Alzehimer’s-related dementia – which is only estimated for three per cent of the population.

Hemsworth said his grandfather is currently dealing with the disease himself, and told Vanity Fair: “I’m not sure he actually remembers much anymore and he slips in and out of Dutch, which is his original language, so he’ll be talking Dutch and English and then a mash-up and then maybe some other new words as well.”

The actor went on to discuss the predisposition, saying it’s not a diagnosis but a “strong indication”: “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation. It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant.”

Hemsworth said he is planning on taking time off work after filming as a result of the news.

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he explained.

“Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

