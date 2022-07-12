Chris Hemsworth has revealed his “favourite superhero” in a new Instagram post

Chris Hemsworth has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his “favourite superhero”: His eldest daughter, India.

The post, shared today (July 12), is composed of two different photos. The first was taken the first time that India joined her father on set, only a few months after she was born in 2012, while Hemsworth was filming Thor: The Dark World. The second photo was taken when India – who turned 10 years old in May – joined her father during production of Thor: Love and Thunder.

View the post below:

Advertisement

Along with India, Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky also have twin sons named Tristan and Sasha, who turned eight in March. Love and Thunder, which was released internationally last week, was described in a four-star review by NME as “a film that, if not quite as fresh as Ragnarok, still bounces to the Waititi beat”.

It marks the sixth film to feature Hemsworth in the role of Thor – although he has stated that the movie is “definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand”. “I am not going into any retirement period,” Hemsworth quipped in an interview with Elle Man. “Thor is way too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old.”

Away from the Thor franchise, Hemsworth also recently starred in the Netflix thriller Spiderhead. In a three-star review, NME described the film as “as an enjoyable sci-fi satire”.

“Bristling with good ideas and two great performances, a rushed ending that dips into daftness ends up killing off what could have been a great pitch for an offbeat little TV show that we’re now never going to get to watch,” it read.

Hemsworth is also currently filming Extraction 2 and Furiosa, and remains in talks to play wrestler Hulk Hogan in a biopic directed by Todd Phillips.