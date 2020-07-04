Chris Hemsworth on Hulk Hogan biopic: “I will have to put on more size than I did for Thor”

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his starring role in the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic.

It was announced last year that the actor would play the iconic wrestler in the movie said to “focus on Hogan’s rise” to fame in the 1980’s. It will be directed by Joker‘s Todd Phillips.

Speaking in a new interview, Hemsworth has talked about the body transformation he’ll need to undergo to look the part.

Advertisement

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” he told Total Film. “As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.”

“And then there is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude,” he continued. “I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing.”

Hemsworth added that it was “going to be fun to see” himself sporting Hogan’s iconic moustache. “I’m going to be blonde, probably balding and with a ‘tache,” he said.

He also admitted that he is yet to see a script for the Netflix movie, which is said to be still “quite away a way.”

“The project is deep in development. Todd Phillips and I met to chat about it maybe a year or two ago. We talked about the idea for the film, which I think was going to be a TV series at one point.

Advertisement

“There were a few different ideas about what portion of his life it was going to be set in, so we spitballed about what it could be and what I thought it might be.”

He added: “Thankfully, they ran with a few of those ideas and the script is in the process of being written – but Hulk Hogan is still quite a way away.”

Earlier this year, Hemsworth and his family donated $1million to Australian bushfire relief.

The actor joined several other celebrities and A-listers who made donations to bushfire relief, including Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez.