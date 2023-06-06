Chris Hemsworth says hearing Tarantino and Scorsese’s Marvel criticisms is “super depressing”

Chris Hemsworth has described Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino’s past criticism of Marvel movies as “super depressing”.

In 2019, Scorsese said films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were “not cinema”. The director later expanded upon his criticism in an article for The New York Times, where he highlighted their negative impact on the exhibition of non-franchise films.

Tarantino, meanwhile, claimed Marvel actors aren’t real movie stars during a podcast appearance in November. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that.”

Speaking about their comments during an interview with GQ, Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, said: “That’s super depressing when I hear that. There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

He added: “I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know.”

“I don’t love when we start scrutinising each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is… I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we’re trying.”

Hemsworth also said 2022’s Thor: Love And Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, was “too silly” for audiences. “I think we just had too much fun,” the actor said. “It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

The actor stars in Extraction 2, which is set for release on Netflix on June 16. He’s also set to star in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Tom Burke.