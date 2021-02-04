Chris Pratt says viral anti-Muslim and racist tweets are fake

Chris Pratt has denied sending a series of racist and anti-Muslim tweets, after a series of historic posts – which were attributed to the actor – went viral on Twitter.

Tweets allegedly posted between 2012 and 2013 by Pratt resurfaced online yesterday (February 3), including the N-word and derogatory comments about Muslim people.

Responding to the claims, as Pratt’s name began trending on Twitter, the actor’s team told TMZ: “Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today.

“Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory.”

Last year, a number of Pratt’s Avengers co-stars took his defence as the actor was dubbed “the worst Hollywood Chris” in a Twitter poll.

Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Marvel films, wrote online: “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude…

“AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris… I’ve got a novel idea.

“Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…”

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo also wrote wrote: “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.

“He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”