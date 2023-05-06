Chris Pratt mistakenly thought James Gunn fashioned his body double doll as a sex toy

Chris Pratt mistakenly thought that James Gunn fashioned his Guardians Of The Galaxy body double doll as a sex toy.

The actor, who has played superhero Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the three Guardians films since 2014, got confused while being interviewed alongside director Gunn in promotion of the latest installment, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume 3.

Gunn revealed to IGN that a clip showing Quill (Pratt) in the arms of Nebula (Karen Gillan) is actually a body double. “That body is not really Chris Pratt. They built a body and it weighed 35 lbs. I had it in my office for a long time, and people would come in and scream,” Gunn said.

Advertisement

However, Pratt clearly misunderstood him, asking “They would what in it and scream?”

Chris Pratt goes NSFW in our interview 😳 #GOTGVol3 pic.twitter.com/8jJ6lSNNsd — IGN (@IGN) May 5, 2023

Gunn repeated himself before going on to say that the doll, which has an uncanny resemblance to Pratt, looked particularly eerie “when it’s sitting on its back”.

“They would do what? What’d you say?” Pratt asked, laughing as Gunn realised what Pratt was implying.

“I was like, ‘How many people did you let come in it and scream?'” Pratt said. Gunn laughed, adding: “I let everybody have a crack at ol’ plastic Quill.”

In other news, Pratt has said that he’s open to keep playing Star-Lord following Gunn‘s departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

In a three-star review of Vol. 3, NME wrote: “The third – and apparently final – outing is an odd duck. It’s sometimes funny and emotionally effective when it counts, but also very, very dark, with some of the grimmest scenes of any Marvel movie.”