“Out of touch” Chris Pratt endorses billionaire candidate in LA mayor race against Democrat

Chris Pratt has been accused of being “out of touch” after endorsing a billionaire candidate who used to be a Republican in the Los Angeles mayor race.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is backing Rick Caruso in the race against long-time Democrat Karen Bass. Real estate magnate Caruso used to be a Republican before flipping to Democrat.

“I’ve lived in LA for over 20 years. It’s been great to me. In that time, I’ve seen what many residents here have seen, the city’s gradual decline into pain and utter disarray. If you live here, you know exactly what I’m talking about,” Pratt said via Instagram (as per Fox News). In the Instagram Story, he added that he was throwing his vote behind Caruso.

Pratt and other Hollywood celebrities have been called out on social media for their endorsement of Caruso. Following his Instagram post, Pratt was among the leading names to receive backlash. One Twitter user labelled him “out of touch”, while another user called him and others “self-serving”.

The Marvel star isn’t the only celebrity to back Caruso though, as the likes of Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, and Kim Kardashian have also given the mayoral candidate their vote.

it’s so funny to see the most out of touch celebrities and ceos talking to the rest of us about rick caruso like they are at all relatable to our lives. “trust me he’s gonna fix our broken city 🥹” actually chris pratt, you should venmo me $300 — Kendall Mayhew (@kmay) November 7, 2022

When Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, and other LA millionaires say they’re voting for Caruso because he’ll clean things up, they’re not talking about helping people or alleviating poverty. It’s about bleaching the existence of poor people from their sight lines by any means necessary. — Jesse Mechanic (@JMechanic) November 8, 2022

Caruso holds a slight lead in LA? If he wins you can thank self serving celebrities like Katy Perry, Paltrow, Chris Pratt and the Kardashians (Musk of course) who voted for their property tax before women's rights. — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) November 9, 2022

Caruso decided to run for office in February. He is accused of causing a major disruption to the mayoral race in L.A. because he’s running as a Democrat against Bass. Bass has served in the U.S House of Representatives for the party since 2011. Meanwhile Caruso has only served one tenure in politics at a local level.

L.A. is a famously liberal city and yet the head to head between Caruso and Bass is tight at this time. The billionaire businessman has switched parties multiple times of late. First, he was a longtime Republican, then an independent, before announcing he had become a Democrat just before joining the race to be mayor.

Caruso, who once served as head of the LA police commission, has funnelled $100m of his own money into his campaign against Bass according to the Independent.