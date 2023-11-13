Chris Pratt’s Garfield voice splits fans following first trailer

Chris Pratt’s take on Garfield has divided fans following the first trailer for The Garfield Movie.

The actor, who recently voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, embodies the grumpy cat in the upcoming animated comedy. Other cast members include Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield’s father Vic, Nicholas Hoult as his owner Jon, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Ceceily Strong, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Harvey Guillén.

The film is from director Mark Dindal, who is best known for Disney flicks The Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little. Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgrove and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) have penned the screenplay.

After the first trailer debuted, ironically for Garfield, on Monday (November 13), Pratt’s instantly recogniseable voice as the cynical cat has largely split opinion.

“I can’t explain it but I can’t tell if Garfield sounds like Chris Pratt or if Chris Pratt retroactively just sounds like Garfield,” one X user wrote.

After highlighting Pratt’s past voice roles from The Lego Movie to Onward, another added: “Chris Pratt actually has a very impressive VA resume going now and I don’t think it’s gonna stop either lol.”

Some however are not sold on Pratt’s version of Garfield, a character who has been voiced by the likes of Bill Murray, Frank Welker and Lorenzo Music in the past.

“Garfield nailed the Chris Pratt voice impression ngl,” one user wrote.

Another added: “This looks really cute and I love the art style but I can’t get over the fact that Chris Pratt absolutely does not fit as Garfield at all.”

You can check out more reactions below.

this looks really cute and i love the artstyle but i can't get over the fact that chris pratt absolutely does not fit as garfield at all https://t.co/Mc9Eh4b3Tz — 🖇 aster 🍃 (@AsterShock) November 13, 2023

Chris Pratt’s Garfield voice is not as bad as I thought it would be. pic.twitter.com/3YwO4E4ncu — Av  (@MarioEmmet) November 13, 2023

I can't explain it but I can't tell if Garfield sounds like Chris Pratt or if Chris Pratt retroactively just sounds like Garfield. https://t.co/ATCUTFoTg0 — Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley) November 13, 2023

The first trailer for The Garfield Movie just dropped today and overall, I like what it's going for so far. The animation looks nice and Chris Pratt does work well as Garfield. I have faith that Mark Dindal is making something fun here. Eager to see the full film. https://t.co/VRz5Dk8A2O — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) November 13, 2023

Garfield nailed the Chris Pratt voice impression ngl https://t.co/W9Qjbzi8iw pic.twitter.com/DAGXVwVH9p — Contendo (@ContendoYT) November 13, 2023

-2 Lego Movies

-Onward

-Mario

-Sounding good for the role of Garfield Chris Pratt actually has a very impressive VA resume going now and I don’t think it’s gonna stop either lol https://t.co/lDXgqWcQJM — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) November 13, 2023

Frank Welker -whose voiced so many legendary characters you'd need a phone book sized notepad to list them all, provided Garfield with one of the most distinctive voices in animations history and now we get Chris Pratt being Chris Pratt…AGAIN.. https://t.co/MnQOXHUt0w pic.twitter.com/TX5TxedyfS — Method Man's Hand Gestures (@Jamellpelle) November 13, 2023

Chris Pratt actually sounds good as Garfield

Yeah it sounds like him at points but his voice fits the character lol https://t.co/JBjVI8Oj9P — darn hooligan ‼️ 🎨 ✨ (@KoolSuh) November 13, 2023

Garfield is originally based on the 1978 comic strip of the same name by Jim Davis. The character has been adapted into a number of TV shows and movies, with the last big screen outing being 2006’s live-action sequel Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties.

The Garfield Movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 24, 2024.