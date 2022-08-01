Chris Rock jokes he was slapped by “Suge Smith” after Will Smith apology video

Chris Rock has joked about his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars 2022 following the actor’s recent apology video.

Hours after Smith released another apology on Friday (July 29) for slapping the comedian at the Oscars ceremony in March, Rock performed at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta where he referenced the original incident but didn’t address the actor’s video.

Speaking on stage (via People), Rock said: “Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

Advertisement

Rock’s reference to Smith as “Suge Smith” is believed to be a play on the name Suge Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records who was sentenced to 28 years in prison in September 2018 for manslaughter.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock added.

In his apology video, Smith said he reached out to the comedian but “he’s not ready to talk” with him.

“I will say to you, Chris,” Smith said. “I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

He added: “It hurts me emotionally and psychologically to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. The work I’m trying to do is… I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I am human and I made a mistake.”

Advertisement

Following the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy in April. He was later banned from all Academy events for 10 years.

Rock previously joked about the Oscars slap during a stand-up set with Dave Chappelle in May, where he remarked: “I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped.”