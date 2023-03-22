Chris Tucker says he “definitely” will be in ‘Rush Hour 4’

Chris Tucker has said that he will be in the upcoming fourth film in the Rush Hour franchise.

READ MORE: 30 massive movies you need to see in 2023

Since Jackie Chan first confirmed that a fourth film is on the way in December last year, further details surrounding the film have been scarce. Now, in a recent interview with V-103, Tucker shared that his upcoming slate of work includes Rush Hour 4.

Speaking about his upcoming work, Tucker said: “You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole other level. That’s what I like… I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… ‘Rush Hour 4,’ that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie, but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like. I’m excited about it.”

Advertisement

Tucker’s statement about Rush Hour 4 is the latest development surrounding the film since it was first announced in December.

Chan revealed late last year that after multiple bad scripts for the fourth instalment in the hit franchise, they have finally settled on a script and will be moving forward. A cast and director for the film has yet to be announced.

All three previous films were helmed by Brett Ratner, who has since been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by seven women in 2017 – including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratner has denied all allegations, but has not directed a film since 2014.