Christian Bale says his ‘American Psycho’ castmates thought he was “the worst actor they’d ever seen”

Christian Bale has revealed that a number of his American Psycho castmates thought that he was “the worst actor they’d ever seen” during filming.

The acclaimed Mary Harron-directed 2000 movie, which starred Bale as the psychotic investment banker Patrick Bateman, was an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 novel of the same name.

Speaking to MovieMaker for a feature which looked back on the film 20 years on from its original release, Bale revealed that he was recently told by his American Psycho and Le Mans ’66 co-star Josh Lucas that his fellow actors weren’t impressed by Bale’s turn as Bateman during the shooting of the movie.

“Josh Lucas and I did a film together recently and he opened my eyes to something that I had been unaware of,” Bale told the publication, “with a laugh”.

“He informed me that all of the other actors thought that I was the worst actor they’d ever seen,” the actor continued.

“He was telling me they kept looking at me and talking about me, saying, ‘Why did Mary fight for this guy? He’s terrible.’”

Bale added: “And it wasn’t until [Lucas] saw the film that he changed his mind. And I was in the dark completely about that critique.”

Last month it was reported that Bale looks set to team up with director David O. Russell for the third time in a new untitled project.