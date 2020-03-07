Christian Bale confirmed to play villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale has been confirmed to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Bale will appear alongside Hemsworth in the next instalment of the Marvel hero’s tale – and will play the villain of the film. It’s Bale’s first comic book role since playing Batman in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Speaking about Bale’s role, his co-star Tessa Thompson revealed to Entertainment Tonight: “Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic.

“I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.”

Speaking about the next film, director Taika Waititi has revealed the upcoming movie will be the biggest Thor outing yet. As reported in Metro, Waititi said: “It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic. It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.”

Hemsworth added: “I’ve been having so much fun at it and doesn’t feel old to me and it feels fresh more now than the first couple of times I played it.

“To be reinvigorated with the character and the world and to feel like we sort of have no boundaries so we can really take it anywhere is an exciting point to be in.”

Reviewing Thor: Ragnarok, NME said: “The change in tone asks a lot of Hemsworth, who has to pivot Thor from a semi-brooding hero to a vain, but still capable, doofus. He nails it, showing expert comic timing.

“Honestly, it’s hard to imagine anyone coming out of this movie without a big grin on their face. If this represents a new era of Marvel taking insane chances, bring it on.”