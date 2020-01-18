News Film News

Christian Bale to team up with David O. Russell again in new film

The new project is reportedly "on a fast track"

Will Richards
Christian Bale
Christian Bale and David O. Russell. Credit: Getty Images

Christian Bale is set to team up with David O. Russell again in a new, untitled project, reports suggest.

The pair have previously worked together on 2010’s The Fighter and 2013’s American Hustle.

A new report by Deadline suggests that Russell has written and directed a new film that will star frequent collaborator Bale.

The film will be produced by New Regency, who recently penned an overall deal with Disney/Fox.

Few details are currently out there regarding the new film, which is being produced by Matthew Budman but Deadline report that it is “on a fast track” to production, with work set to begin in April.

Le Mans '66
Checkered flag: Christian Bale celebrates a race win in ‘Le Mans ’66’

Bale most recently appeared alongside Matt Damon in Le Mans ’66 (named Ford v Ferrari in the US). The film picked up four Oscar nominations for 2020 including Best Picture.

An NME review of the film called it a “sluggish auto-based drama” that “never gets out of third gear.”

The review continues: “For a film about quick starts, breakneck speed and explosive confrontations, it spends a significant time coasting in the middle lane, stuck in third gear. Le Mans ’66 is well-made, but unremarkable stylistically and the drama is suffocated by a sluggish start. It makes a late surge, certainly, but it can’t quite snag a podium finish.”

Bale recently explained why there was no fourth Christopher Nolan Batman film. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman debuts in cinemas in 2021.

