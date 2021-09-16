Christopher Nolan’s demands for releasing his next film have been revealed

In light of his public departure from Warner Bros., the details under which Christopher Nolan’s next film with Universal must be released have been revealed.

It was announced that the prolific filmmaker made the leap from Warner Bros. to Universal earlier this week, after the former had made the controversial decision to to release their 2021 film slate simultaneously on streaming service HBO Max.

The director’s next film, centres around the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s involvement in the development of the atom bomb.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the film will begin production in early 2022, with Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy rumoured to be involved.

It has now also been revealed by sources, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Nolan has “asked for total creative control, 20 percent of first-dollar gross, and a blackout period from the studio wherein the company would not release another movie three weeks before or three weeks after his release.”

Notably, the filmmaker has also demanded around a 100-day theatrical window, according to sources. It is believed that Universal was the only studio able to meet all of these demands, beating off strong competition from Apple Studios and Paramount for the new partnership.

Nolan’s feud with Warner Bros. became known at the tail-end of 2020, when he told ET that the studios partnership with HBO Max was “very, very, very, very messy.”

“There’s such controversy around it because they didn’t tell anyone,” he said. “In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences.”