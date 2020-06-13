The release of Christopher Nolan’s new film ‘Tenet’ has been delayed

Tenet, the next film from Christopher Nolan, will not be released as planned next month.

The Inception, The Dark Knight and Interstellar director’s latest film was initially set to arrive in cinemas on Friday July 17, however it will now be delayed by two weeks to July 31.

The change comes as part of Warner Bros’ latest reordering of its calendar in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other blockbusters will also be delayed, including Wonder Woman 1984 which has been pushed back from August 14 to October 2. It marks the fourth time the superhero film’s release date has changed.

The Matrix 4 will be delayed a year, from May 2021 to April 2022, while this November’s Godzilla vs. Kong has been pushed back to May 2021.

The delay to Tenet comes despite Nolan’s hopes that the film could be released as planned to lift film fans’ spirits following months of restrictions.

In May, the boss of Vue Cinemas said he was “hopeful” that the chain would be open by mid-July to accommodate Tenet.

Tim Richards said Vue is prepared for “every possible eventuality, ranging from social distancing to restricted access,” and added that there will be a “demand like we’ve never seen before” with upcoming tentpole releases.

Meanwhile, Tenet‘s star John David Washington has described the film as “an in-law to Inception“, confirming fan theories that the film is linked in some way to Nolan’s 2010 time-bending film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.