First teaser for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ to be shown exclusively in cinemas

The first teaser for Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer will be shown exclusively in cinemas.

The highly anticipated biopic stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is widely credited as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

The brief teaser for the film will be shown before screenings of Jordan Peele’s new sci-fi horror, Nope, which opens in UK cinemas on August 12.

According to Variety, the teaser will give us our clearest look at Murphy’s Oppenheimer yet, and will also feature the voices of some of the film’s star-studded supporting cast.

“The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment,” says Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine. A ticking countdown clock then appears on the screen, reading: “11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes.”

The countdown alludes to the launch of the first-ever nuclear weapon by the United States at 5:29 am on July 16, 1945.

As the film’s title appears on the screen, Robert Downey Jr., who plays Lewis Strauss, can be heard saying: “The man who moved the Earth,” in reference Oppenheimer himself. Murphy then appears on the screen, in-between shots of fire and smoke.

In addition to Murphy, Blunt and Downey Jr., the A-list cast also features Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Gary Oldman, and Kenneth Branagh.

Speaking about his latest role, Murphy recently said: “I’m interested in the man and what [inventing the atomic bomb] does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me – I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating.”

Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first film with Universal after parting ways with his long-standing studio Warner Bros.

Almost all of his previous films were released by Warner Bros., including The Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk, Inception and Tenet. The studio also handled the international release of The Prestige and Interstellar.

Nolan’s decision to switch to Universal came after the director criticised Warner Bros. over their plans to release their 2021 film slate (including Tenet) simultaneously on streaming service HBO Max.

Oppenheimer is set for release in the UK and US on July 21, 2023.