Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ gets official release date

Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet has now been given a firm release date, after a host of delays.

After a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tenet was removed from the Warner Bros calendar entirely last week, and “postponed indefinitely”.

It was then reported that the film might be shown in Europe in August after all, and it has now been confirmed that the film will debut in over 70 countries on August 26.

Advertisement

It will then come to the United States a week later, opening in select cities on September 2, in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Tenet was originally scheduled to premiere on July 17, but was pushed back first to July 31. The film was then given a new release date of August 12 before its removal from the Warner Bros calendar.

Following the removal, Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said: “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”