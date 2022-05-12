Christopher Walken cast in major role in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Christopher Walken is set to play Emperor Shaddam IV in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two.

Walken has been added to an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and (probably) Florence Pugh, according to Deadline.

The veteran actor has recently appeared in Bristol-based comedy-drama The Outlaws – in which he painted over a real Banksy artwork – as well as Severance, which was renewed for a second season last month (April 6).

Pre-production on Dune: Part Two began last month, according to Villeneuve – who will once again write, direct and produce the epic’s latest chapter – and the film is expected to arrive in October 2023.

A sequel to the hit 2021 film was officially announced last October after the new film earned over $40million at the US box office in its opening weekend, which also recently won six Oscars.

Speaking to ET Canada at a pre-Oscars event celebrating Oscar nominees from Canada, Villeneuve said of the forthcoming sequel: “It’s gonna be intense. I’m in prep right now. Monday morning, as soon as we leave Los Angeles, it will be to start to go on with prep.”

Of what to expect, he added: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than part one.”

Elsewhere, Villeneuve has teased a more significant role for Zendaya in the upcoming sequel, and also addressed rumours that Florence Pugh is signed up for Dune: Part Two, saying that he is a “big fan of Florence” put that “things are not solidified” yet with regards to her appearance in the sequel.