Cillian Murphy dedicates Oscars win to “peacemakers everywhere”

Cillian Murphy dedicated his Oscars win tonight (March 10) for his role in Oppenheimer to “the peacemakers everywhere”.

The victory gives the actor his first Oscars trophy, picking it up for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy beat fellow nominees, including Colman Domingo, Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright, to receive the award. “I’m a little overwhelmed,” he said as he took to the stage.

“Thank you to the Academy. Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, it’s been the most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on over the last 20 years,” he continued. “I owe you more than I can say. Every single crew member, every single cast member on Oppenheimer, you guys carried me through. All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you guys, truly.”

He finished his speech by describing himself as “a very proud Irishman” and took a moment to reflect on the themes of the movie. “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and, for better or worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world,” he said. “So I’d really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Going into the Oscars 2024, Oppenheimer led the nominations with 13 nods and won seven, including Murphy’s Best Actor gong, Best Picture, Best Director, and more.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish and Finneas won Best Original Song for their Barbie song, ‘What Was I Made For?’. Ryan Gosling gave the first live performance of the same film’s ‘I’m Just Ken’, during which he was joined by Mark Ronson and Guns N’ Roses’ Slash. Jimmy Kimmel also called out the Oscars for snubbing Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for their work on the film.

Elsewhere, Robert Downey Jr. won his first Oscar and thanked his “terrible childhood” as he accepted the award. John Cena, meanwhile, appeared “naked” as he presented the award for Best Costume Design. You can catch up with all the winners from the Oscars 2024 here.