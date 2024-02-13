Cillian Murphy says he hasn’t seen many of his own films

Cillian Murphy has revealed that he hasn’t watched many of his own films.

Speaking to GQ in a recent interview, the Oppenheimer star shared: “Many of my films I haven’t seen,” adding that actor Johnny Depp often said the same.

“It’s actually true. Generally the ones I haven’t seen are the ones I hear are not good.”

One example of a film of his which he has seen is the 2005 movie Red Eye, starring Rachel McAdams and Brian Cox, and directed by Wes Craven.

The Batman Begins star spoke about the psychological thriller, in which he plays a seemingly polite and charming flight passenger, who is ultimately revealed to be part of a terrorist organisation planning to assassinate a US Senator.

Murphy said: “I love Rachel McAdams and we had fun making it. But I don’t think it’s a good movie.”

He added, “It’s a good B movie.”

Murphy revealed that the character’s complex personality drew him to the role, saying: “It’s crazy! I think it’s the duality of it. It’s why I wanted to play it.”

He elaborated: “That two thing. The nice guy and the bad guy in one. The only reason it appealed to me is that you could do that” – he snapped his fingers – “that turn, you know?”

Murphy has also seen the recent biopic, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, in which he plays theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. When asked if he had watched the movie, which has received thirteen Oscar nominations, including one for Murphy’s performance, he reportedly rolled his eyes and said: “Yes, I’ve seen Oppenheimer…”

In a five-star review of the biopic, NME wrote: “Cocky, obsessive and often unlikeable, Oppenheimer is a complicated man, but Murphy brings him brilliantly to life; cold and contradictory in a film that roars with fire. Literally.”

Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Murphy’s son will make his film acting debut this year in a movie directed by Taika Waititi.