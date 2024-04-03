Cillian Murphy revealed as new face of Versace with Anne Hathaway

Cillian Murphy has been announced as the new face of Versace, with his debut being launched globally today (April 3).

The latest in an esteemed list of celebrities who have represented the luxury Italian fashion brand, the Oppenheimer star joins Anne Hathaway in fronting their new collection campaign, Versace Icons.

It was reported last month that Murphy would be the face of Versace Icons’ inaugural collection for men. The women’s collection launched last spring, fronted by Murphy’s The Dark Knight Rises co-star, Hathaway.

Now, the men’s collection has been launched, offering a “complete wardrobe of daily staples including tailoring, denim, knitwear, shoes, bags, and accessories with immediately recognisable House codes”, according to the Versace website.

The collaboration, which is reportedly Murphy’s first brand partnership, follows his appearance at the Oscars last month, where he accepted his award for Best Actor in a custom Atelier Versace suit.

Speaking on the partnership, brand founder and fashion designer Donatella Versace said (via GQ): “I am thrilled that Cillian is joining the Versace family.”

“He is truly exceptional and totally deserves his Oscar win. He is magnetic and mesmerising in front of a camera and I loved seeing him bring Versace to life.”

Donatella has also made a series of posts to her Instagram, celebrating the launch of the new collection. A caption for a post featuring Murphy’s shoot read: “When I saw Cillian on the set of the shoot, I was the Versace man in him right away. Strong, direct and iconic!”

She continued: “Cillian is one of today’s best actors and I admire and respect him so much. I hope you all love the campaign as much as we loved shooting it.”

Celebrating Hathaway’s return to the label, Donatella wrote “What a talent you are. I am so proud to see your Versace Icons evolution.”

“The collection comes to life when I see you wear it – and your magic comes through in every image. You are… very Versace,” she concluded.

In other news, last month it was confirmed that Murphy will be returning for a Peaky Blinders movie.